Offensive output was strong as high school football returns in Winnipeg

The Winnipeg High School Football League is back.

There were seven games on the schedule Thursday to kickoff the new season.

A number of teams started the season off strong, unleashing their offensive prowess.

First up in the AAAA conference were the Oak Park Raiders battling the Portage Collegiate Trojans. Oak Park were able to put 19 points up on the board while the defence stood strong and blanked the Trojans.

The Springfield Sabres were able to grab the 34-14 win over the Kildonan East Reivers.

Miles Mac was able to put up 51 points Thursday against Murdoch Mackay, all while keeping Murdoch scoreless.

The Kelvin Clippers were clipped themselves by the Vincent Massey Trojans 39-0, while the Sturgeon Heights Huskies downed the Maples Marauders 35-14.

In the AAA conference, a pair of matchups on the docket.

Beaver Brae rolled in from Kenora and grabbed the 42-0 win over Tec Voc and the St. Norbert Celtics asserted themselves against the Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Maroons 53-15.

Week one will continue Friday with eight more games starting between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.