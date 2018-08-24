

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg police officer charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian crash last fall is no longer with the force.

Justin Holz, 34, was a constable with the Winnipeg Police Service at the time he was charged with impaired driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an incident involving death.

READ MORE: Off-duty Winnipeg police officer charged, 23-year-old dead after being struck by vehicle

On Friday Const. Rob Carver confirmed Holz’ departure from the force, but did not expand on the circumstances.

Cody Severight, 23, died after being hit in the area of Main Street and Sutherland Avenue in October 2017.

The Independent Investigations Unit is investigating the incident.