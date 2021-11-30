Officer charged with running stop sign in crash with motorcycle: police watchdog

WINNIPEG -

A Winnipeg police officer has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act following a crash between a police car and a motorcycle in June.

The incident happened on June 4, around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Redwood Avenue and Powers Street in the North End.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital in stable condition while both officers in the car were treated and released from hospital.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) was investigating the crash and determined, "There are reasonable grounds to believe an offence occurred under the Highway Traffic Act."

The IIU said one officer has been charged with disobeying a traffic control device, which was a stop sign. The charge has not been tested in court.

The IIU said it would not comment further as the incident is before the courts.

- With files from CTV's Stephanie Tsicos.