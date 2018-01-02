

The Canadian Press





The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has cleared two Winnipeg police officers in connection with the arrest of a suspect following a foot chase in November of 2016.

Investigators say the man fled a traffic stop and the two officers gave chase on foot, then arrested the man and put him in handcuffs after a struggle.

The man later complained of dizziness and pain in his head and was taken to hospital where he was treated, and released back into police custody.

The IIU says some of the struggle and arrest was captured on cellphone by a civilian.

The unit says there were no serious injuries to the suspect and it has been determined that neither officer used unnecessary or excessive force.