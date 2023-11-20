Officers doused with gasoline by family member of suspect they were trying to arrest: RCMP

Police say an attempt to arrest a 35-year-old man in Long Plain First Nation resulted in a number of the suspect’s family members physically assaulting officers, even dousing them in gasoline.

According to RCMP, Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) went to a home on Keesh Drive in Long Plain First Nation on Nov. 18 in search of a man wanted on outstanding warrants.

The suspect ran away when officers arrived. Police caught him, but a number of his relatives began physically assaulting them in an attempt to help him escape custody.

Mounties say one relative repeatedly struck officers with a jerrycan filled with gasoline, which doused officers with gas.

RCMP were brought in to help, and the suspect and the relatives were eventually arrested on scene.

Two RCMP officers and two MFNPS officers were hurt in the melee. They were taken to hospital and treated for their injuries.

The 35-year-old suspect was charged with a slew of offences, including three counts of resisting/obstructing a peace officer, two counts of assaulting a peace officer and disarming a police officer.

Four others, including two teenage girls and a teenage boy, also face several charges.

Three of the charged were remanded into custody, and were set to appear in Portage la Prairie court on Monday.

One of the teenage girls and the teenage boy were released on an undertaking to appear in Portage la Prairie court on Jan. 10.

None of the charges have been tested in court.