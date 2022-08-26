Officers violently attacked during arrest: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say two of their officers had to be treated in hospital after they responded to what was initially reported as a collision involving a deer, and ended up being a potential assault between a driver and passenger.
Mounties in Steinbach say they got a 911 report on Aug. 21 at around 10:50 p.m. of a motor vehicle collision involving a deer on Provincial Road 302, about five kilometres south of La Broquerie, Man.
Officers say while the female passenger was talking to 911, the man driving took the phone and said everything was fine.
When questioned by the 911 operator, the man became belligerent and hung up the phone, police say.
Mounties arrived on scene, and a 62-year-old woman passenger got out of the vehicle and told officers there had been no collision with a deer, but said she was assaulted by the man driving.
As officers approached the 36-year-old driver to begin an arrest, police say he became combative and struck both officers repeatedly before he was physically restrained with the help of other arriving officers.
Police say the man continued his combative and belligerent behaviour even after his arrest, and had to be taken to hospital for injuries sustained during the arrest.
Officers say he was treated and released back into police custody where he stayed in a cell overnight.
The two officers who were assaulted were both taken to hospital, treated and released.
Richard Larocque, 36, from Vita, Man. was remanded into custody on several charges, including two counts of aggravated assault.
None of the charges have been tested in court.
RCMP continue to investigate.
