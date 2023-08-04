Officials reminding people to be safe on the roads this August long weekend

The August long weekend is upon us and in Manitoba, it's another chance for people to head up to the lake or cabin and enjoy what summer has to offer.

But it is also a time that can be dangerous on many highways throughout the province.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre, the media relations officer for Manitoba RCMP, said most long weekends between May and September, there is an uptick in significant collisions.

"It is a weekend where you'll see increased traffic on Friday night, Saturday morning, and then the same thing coming back Monday, you'll have really high peak volumes on Manitoba highways," said Manaigre.

"The statistics are up a bit if you compare it to an average weekend."

While RCMP can't pinpoint the exact cause of every single crash, he said four factors are common in many collisions.

"We find a lot of correlation between our four high-risk driving behaviours, which are impaired driving, speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt and the use of a cell phone. A lot of times, each of these collisions can be attributable to one of those high-risk driving behaviours, if not more than one."

According to data from RCMP, there has been one fatal collision during the August long weekend every year over the last five years, except for 2018.

Manaigre said the number is fairly high, considering it happens over three days.

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) also shared data about the worst spots for speeding in Manitoba.

The top five locations are:

· Eastbound Highway 1 west of Elie. The speed limit is 100 kilometres an hour and MPI said 38 per cent of vehicles have been seen travelling more than 10 kilometres an hour over the speed limit;

· Southbound Main Street south of Young Avenue in Selkirk. The limit is 50 km/h and 30 per cent of vehicles have been seen going more than 10 km/h;

· Eastbound Inkster Boulevard east of Bergen Cutoff Road in Rosser. The speed limit is 70 km/h and 27.2 per cent of drivers have been seen going more than 10 km/h through the area;

· Northbound Highway 6 north of Grand Rapids. The limit is 100 km/h and 18.3 per cent have been seen going more than 10 km/h; and

· Eastbound Maryland Avenue at Cornell Bay in Brandon. The area is a school zone at 30 km/h, but 16.7 per cent of drivers have been seen going more than 10 km/h through that stretch.

The stats are from a 2022 study that examined more than 2.3 million vehicles in 50 different areas throughout the province over five months.

"We know that speed kills and continues to be one of the major contributors to all collisions that happen every year," said Satvir Jatana, MPI's chief customer officer, in a news release.

MPI said around 20 per cent of all fatal collisions include speed as a contributing factor.

Trevor Ens, the president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), said the choices people make this weekend are important.

"There are going to be lots of people in the lakes and on the highways and the choices they make are going to last with them forever. If that choice is to drink and drive, it's a poor one. And it's one that is going to greatly impact, not just themselves, but other families," said Ens.

He wants people to enjoy the weekend, but said people need to be responsible not only on the highways, but also on the water and they shouldn't drink any alcohol while driving a vehicle.

Manaigre said the main thing right now is a lack of patience, mixed with construction throughout the province can lead to dangerous situations.

"Let's not put these people in danger. Let's not put other workers in danger. Let them do their job so they can go home safely," said Manaigre.

He noted there will be an increased presence on Manitoba highways this weekend, with more officers and other resources in place to catch those who demonstrate high-risk driving behaviours.

"People just need to take their time and drive within the road conditions and obey the signage."

- With files from CTV's Danton Unger