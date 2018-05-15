

CTV Winnipeg





An old meat processing plant in Winnipeg is turning over a new leaf.

The former Maple Leaf building on Warman Road is being taken over by cannabis company GrowForce Holdings, where it plans to open its flagship cannabis-cultivating facility.

The company plans to grow, test and package cannabis products in the facility, which is set to open in 2019.

In the future, GrowForce Holdings also wants to create a research and development lab.