Oliveira leads Winnipeg Blue Bombers to 31-10 road win over Ticats
Brady Oliveira and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers continue to roll along.
Oliveira ran for a season-high 147 yards and a touchdown to power Winnipeg past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 31-10 on Friday night.
The Bombers (10-6) earned their eighth straight win to move five points ahead of second-place Saskatchewan (7-7-1) in the West Division. Winnipeg clinched a home playoff game and will cement first -- and home field for the West Division final Nov. 9 -- if Saskatchewan suffers a loss or tie Saturday night against Edmonton (5-10).
"He was awesome," Winnipeg head coach Mike O'Shea said of Oliveira. "I thought the O-line did a great job, Brady did a great job, Johnny (backup running back Johnny Augustine) coming in did a great job.
"Terrific. Certainly once again helped out the entire team."
Oliveira was especially effective in the second half as Winnipeg dominated on both sides of the ball. Its offence scored two touchdowns while the defence held Hamilton to no second-half points for the first time this season. The Blue Bombers held possession for more than 38 minutes of the game.
Oliveira has run for a CFL-leading 1,254 yards. The league's top Canadian last year also recorded his league-leading sixth 100-yard rushing performance.
"I thought philosophically the Ticats were giving us good boxes to run into and Brady and the boys up front really carried us," said Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros. "That offence (Hamilton) has really been rolling over there and they (Bombers defence) did a great job of mitigating what they could do and causing turnovers."
Terry Wilson's one-yard TD run -- his second of the game -- at 6:51 of the fourth sealed the win for Winnipeg before a Tim Hortons Field crowd of 22,241.
Hamilton (6-10) suffered its first loss in five games to deal its precarious playoff hopes a severe blow. The Ticats remain four points behind idle Toronto (8-7) in the race for third in the East Division with two games remaining and the Argonauts having a contest in hand.
Hamilton's loss earned idle Ottawa (8-6-1) a playoff berth, its first since losing the '18 Grey Cup to Calgary.
"I thought we played physical we just didn't establish the run they did," said Hamilton quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell. "They moved guys and got Oliveira to the second level and we just weren't able to establish that.
"It's just frustrating to look back at the season and wonder, 'What if,' on certain games. It's just taken too long to get to where we got to the last five weeks. Now we have minimal time and opportunity to make it happen."
Collaros finished 13-of-19 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown. He threw for 432 yards and a career-high six TDs in last week's 55-27 win over Edmonton.
Bombers' cornerback Tyrell Ford registered his seventh interception to tie Saskatchewan's Rolan Milligan Jr. for the CFL lead.
Mitchell was 15-of-27 for 217 yards with two interceptions before giving way to Taylor Powell in the fourth.
Kevens Clercius had Winnipeg's other touchdown. Sergio Castillo added four converts and a field goal.
James Butler scored Hamilton's touchdown. Marc Liegghio kicked the convert and a field goal.
Oliveira's four-yard TD run at 13:54 of the third pushed Winnipeg's lead to 24-10.
Liegghio's 15-yard field goal to end the second cut Winnipeg's halftime advantage to 17-10. It came after Mitchell's completion to Tim White at the goal line was deemed incomplete upon review.
Mitchell's 71-yard strike to Brendan O'Leary-Orange put the Ticats at the Winnipeg three-yard line. But earlier in the quarter, an open White couldn't squeeze Mitchell's 54-yard TD pass that would've erased Hamilton's 10-7 deficit.
"We had some opportunities early to make the game a little bit different," said Hamilton head coach Scott Milanovich. "Then in the second half, it started to get away from us and we kind of got in the situation where we couldn't have a balance on offence.
"Give them credit, their defence got after our offence in the second half and we couldn't do anything to stop
Added O'Shea: "Hamilton had some opportunities (that) didn't quite go their way and we certainly capitalized on ours, I believe. And then in the second half I thought everybody had a great understanding of what had to be done and they went out there and did it.
"I really think they're understanding of what they had to do, what they had to change and how they had to compete was awesome."
O'Leary-Orange's grab came after Wilson's one-yard run at 14:13 put Winnipeg ahead 17-7. It capped a five-play, 76-yard march that was highlighted by Collaros's 55-yard completion to Kenny Lawler.
Castillo's 22-yard field goal to end the first put Winnipeg up 10-7.
Clercius opened the scoring with a 25-yard TD catch -- his first in the CFL -- at 6:41. Hamilton countered with Butler's 18-yard touchdown run at 10:04.
UP NEXT --Hamilton: Bye week.
Winnipeg: Hosts Toronto (8-7) on Friday night.
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard found not guilty of sexual assault
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago. The former Hedley frontman had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
Police arrest Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides
Police have arrested a Toronto woman in connection with three recent homicides and investigators say that they believe two of the victims may have been 'randomly targeted.'
Missing B.C. climber died from fall on Mount Baker, medical examiner says
The body of a British Columbia mountain climber has been located and recovered after the 39-year-old man was reported missing during a solo climb on Washington state's Mount Baker earlier this week.
Following child's death in Ontario, here's what you need to know about rabies and bats
An Ontario child died last month after coming into contact with a rabid bat in their bedroom, which was the first known human rabies case in Canada since 2019.
A French judge in a shocking rape case allows the public to see some of the video evidence
A French judge in the trial of dozens of men accused of raping an unconscious woman whose now former husband had repeatedly drugged her so that he and others could assault her decided on Friday to allow the public to see some of the video recordings of the alleged rapes.
Former Colorado county clerk Tina Peters sentenced to 9 years for voting data scheme
A judge ripped into a Colorado county clerk for her crimes and lies before sentencing her Thursday to nine years behind bars for a data-breach scheme spawned from the rampant false claims about voting machine fraud in the 2020 presidential race.
Anne Hathaway confirms 'Princess Diaries 3': 'Miracles happen'
You might be thinking, 'Shut up!' but it’s officially true: the 'Princess Diaries' franchise is finally growing.
Youth pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of P.E.I. teen Tyson MacDonald
A teen charged with the murder of another teen on Prince Edward Island last year has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
Sask. man pleads guilty in U.S. after unknowingly providing videos of men raping toddlers to FBI agent
A Saskatchewan man living in the United States has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography after he unknowingly provided disturbing videos to an FBI agent he thought was a pedophile.
