

Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





If you named your baby Olivia or Lucas this past year, it’s likely they will grow up with classmates who bear the same moniker.

That’s because these were the most popular baby names in 2018 in Manitoba, according to the province.

This is Olivia’s second year in a row topping the list, with Lucas moving up a few spots from 2017.

Some other popular names in 2018 were the royal-inspired Charlotte and William, as well as Emily and Liam.

Here’s the full list of the top 10 baby names for boys and girls in Manitoba this past year:

Female names

1. Olivia – 65

2. Emily – 62

3. Charlotte – 57

4. Amelia – 47

5. Sophia – 46

6. Chloe – 42

7. Isabella – 41

8. Abigail – 39

9. Emma – 37

10. Aria – 35

In total 6755 girls were born in Manitoba in 2018.

Male names

1. Lucas – 78

2. Liam – 71

3. Noah – 70

4. William – 50

5. Benjamin – 49

6. Logan – 48

7. Jacob – 46

8. Ethan – 45

9. Lincoln – 44

10. Connor – 44

In total 7076 boys were born in Manitoba in 2018.