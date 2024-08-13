Olympic medalist Skylar Park returns to hero's welcome

A huge crowd was at the Winnipeg airport Monday night to welcome Winnipeg's Skylar Park home after the Olympian won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Games.

On Monday evening, she returned home from Paris to an adoring crowd, and she didn't come empty handed -- she brought her bronze medal with her.

Park won the medal in taekwondo in the women's 57 kilogram event. The Olympic medalist says she has an incredible community of people supporting her.

"It's an individual sport and I'm standing on that mat alone," said Park.

"And so a lot of the times the recognition comes to me, and then second to my dad who's in my chair. And we get to celebrate those big moments together on the world stage in front of everyone, but there are so many people who are instrumental in this medal, and in that performance."

Park says she hopes to inspire the next generation of athletes, and help spread the joy of sport.