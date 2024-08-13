Olympic medalist Skylar Park returns to hero's welcome
A huge crowd was at the Winnipeg airport Monday night to welcome Winnipeg's Skylar Park home after the Olympian won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Games.
On Monday evening, she returned home from Paris to an adoring crowd, and she didn't come empty handed -- she brought her bronze medal with her.
A crowd greeted Skylar Park upon her return to Winnipeg. (Source: Zachary Kitchen/CTV News)
Park won the medal in taekwondo in the women's 57 kilogram event. The Olympic medalist says she has an incredible community of people supporting her.
"It's an individual sport and I'm standing on that mat alone," said Park.
"And so a lot of the times the recognition comes to me, and then second to my dad who's in my chair. And we get to celebrate those big moments together on the world stage in front of everyone, but there are so many people who are instrumental in this medal, and in that performance."
Park says she hopes to inspire the next generation of athletes, and help spread the joy of sport.
MPs hold emergency meeting to talk screening of men charged in foiled Toronto terror plot
An emergency committee hearing is being held in Ottawa today where MPs are discussing calling ministers to testify about the immigration and security screening of a father and son recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot.
Saskatchewan man arrested after three people have finger chopped off
A Saskatchewan man has been arrested after police say three people were threatened at gunpoint and each had a finger chopped off.
Ford, Mazda warn owners to stop driving older vehicles with dangerous Takata air bag inflators
Ford and Mazda are warning the owners of more than 475,000 older vehicles in the U.S. not to drive them because they have dangerous Takata air bag inflators that have not been replaced.
Toronto condo owner facing $40,000 bill for new windows
When Bonnie Jones bought her first condo five years ago, she thought aside from her mortgage and taxes, the $1,000 in monthly maintenance fees would cover all other costs associated with her condo unit.
Tropical Storm Ernesto is headed for Puerto Rico. Here's where it could go next
Tropical Storm Ernesto has formed in the Atlantic and is racing through the Caribbean islands and toward Puerto Rico with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and dangerous seas as a predicted hyperactive hurricane season ramps up.
BREAKING Toronto seeing 'spike' in mpox cases: officials
Toronto is reporting a 'spike' in mpox cases and health officials are urging eligible residents to get vaccinated to contain the spread. In a news release issued Tuesday, Toronto Public Health said it has seen 93 confirmed cases as of July 31. This time last year, the city's case count stood at 21.
Taylor Swift fans get free Swarovski necklaces after cancelled shows
Taylor Swift fans, disappointed by three cancelled shows in Vienna, had the chance to trade in their unused tickets for free Swarovski necklaces.
'Outright fraud': This Saskatoon builder left a trail of customers who say they paid and got nothing
A group of customers say they've lost hundreds of thousands of dollars after dealing with the Saskatoon-based Prairie Timber Group Ltd.
Costco is cracking down on membership moochers
Costco knows you're using your friend's membership card. To save you the embarrassment of telling you off when you're in the checkout line, now Costco will try to catch membership moochers before they even get in the door.
-
Saskatchewan residents step up to help food bank avoid cutting hampers in half
Jason Moore was prepared to cut hampers in half at the food bank in Moose Jaw, Sask.
101-year-old Sask. D-Day veteran receives France’s highest distinction
A Saskatchewan Second World War veteran is the most recent recipient of France’s highest order of distinction.
Sask. hockey player Duncan MacPherson died in Austria 35 years ago. His parents still search for answers.
Anyone who was around Saskatoon in 1989 may remember the name of a local hockey player, Duncan MacPherson, whose story gripped the city.
101-year-old Sask. D-Day veteran receives France’s highest distinction
A Saskatchewan Second World War veteran is the most recent recipient of France’s highest order of distinction.
Blues tender offer sheets to Oilers defenceman Broberg, forward Holloway
The St. Louis Blues tendered offer sheets to Edmonton Oilers defenceman Philip Broberg and forward Dylan Holloway on Monday.
Edmonton man arrested and charged with murder, another identified in fatal shooting east of Calgary
One suspect has been arrested and charged and another has been identified in connection with a fatal shooting east of Calgary last week.
-
The long, drawn-out criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is winding down as lawyers prepare to deliver their final arguments this week.
Poo power: Calgary study explores link between gut bacteria, fecal supplements and mental health
Could the answer to overcoming serious depression be found in a pill made from poop?
-
WEATHER Scattered thunderstorms possible in central and southern Alberta Tuesday
Above seasonal temperatures in the northern Prairies have prompted heat warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Edmonton man arrested and charged with murder, another identified in fatal shooting east of Calgary
One suspect has been arrested and charged and another has been identified in connection with a fatal shooting east of Calgary last week.
BREAKING Toronto seeing 'spike' in mpox cases: officials
Toronto is reporting a 'spike' in mpox cases and health officials are urging eligible residents to get vaccinated to contain the spread. In a news release issued Tuesday, Toronto Public Health said it has seen 93 confirmed cases as of July 31. This time last year, the city's case count stood at 21.
MPs hold emergency meeting to talk screening of men charged in foiled Toronto terror plot
An emergency committee hearing is being held in Ottawa today where MPs are discussing calling ministers to testify about the immigration and security screening of a father and son recently charged in connection to an alleged foiled Toronto terror plot.
Toronto condo owner facing $40,000 bill for new windows
When Bonnie Jones bought her first condo five years ago, she thought aside from her mortgage and taxes, the $1,000 in monthly maintenance fees would cover all other costs associated with her condo unit.
Delays on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa after diesel fuel truck collides with concrete barrier
Motorists are being warned to expect delays on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa today, after a diesel fuel truck collided with the centre median.
Majority of drivers caught by photo radar camera on King Edward Avenue are from Quebec, councillor says
More than half of the drivers caught speeding by the photo radar camera on Ottawa's King Edward Avenue are from Quebec.
Overall traffic speeds trending down on Ottawa streets with photo radar, data suggest
Data complied by the City of Ottawa suggest traffic is slowing on roads with photo radar cameras and the overall percentage of people speeding in those areas is also on the decline.
Roberge to meet with anglophone groups Tuesday amid confusion about new health-care directive
Quebec's French language minister is set to meet with some representatives of the English-speaking community on Tuesday after weeks of confusion regarding the new language directives for healthcare workers in the province
Closures this week at La Fontaine Tunnel and Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge
Drivers in the Montreal area should expect closures this week at the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel and the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge.
A triumphant homecoming for Canadian athletes
A dozen Olympic athletes returned home on Monday, greeted by family and supporters at Montreal-Trudeau airport.
P.E.I. substitute teacher re-arrested, charged with sexual offences
A substitute teacher in Prince Edward Island previously charged with child pornography offences was re-arrested on Sunday.
Three dead after crash in Pictou County: N.S. RCMP
Three people died in a collision in Mount William, N.S., Sunday night, prompting an RCMP investigation.
Swiss airline arriving in Halifax next summer
A Swiss airline is landing at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport next summer.
Online scam targets BC Hydro customers with fake ads, call centre, RCMP warn
Mounties are warning BC Hydro customers about an online scam that is mimicking the electricity provider's customer help line.
Mayor seeking to mitigate risks after Surrey sees 350 brush, grass fires in 3 months
Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke wants to improve fire safety in the city – following hundreds of recent brush and grass fires, the majority of which were caused by people.
West Vancouver reluctantly adopts B.C.-mandated housing densification
Councillors in the District of West Vancouver have reluctantly fallen in line with the B.C. government's mandate for housing densification – paving the way for more homes in one of Canada's wealthiest municipalities.
Online scam targets BC Hydro customers with fake ads, call centre, RCMP warn
Mounties are warning BC Hydro customers about an online scam that is mimicking the electricity provider's customer help line.
B.C. family returns to home burned by Shetland Creek wildfire
When Radha McAllister looks at the charred rubble of what had been her home, her eyes search for things that her family might still be able to salvage.
B.C. sky gazers treated to rare 'double header' of northern lights and meteor shower
It’s been an exciting few days for sky gazers, with the Perseid meteor shower and the northern lights visible in some parts of the province.
Camper fined $1,150 for violating fire ban, causing grass fire in B.C. Interior
A camper in B.C.'s south Okanagan is facing a "hefty" fine after lighting a campfire during the ongoing ban, local Mounties say.
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
Meet the trio bringing you the first St. John's Fashion Week
A first-of-its-kind fashion series is running until Aug. 12 in St. John's, N.L.
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
BREAKING Police investigating after human remains found in Parry Sound area
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after human remains were found on a property Monday morning off Highway 400 north of Parry Sound.
Costco is cracking down on membership moochers
Costco knows you're using your friend's membership card. To save you the embarrassment of telling you off when you're in the checkout line, now Costco will try to catch membership moochers before they even get in the door.
‘Lightning doesn't strike the same place twice, but Hydro One does’
A couple living in the Greater Sudbury community of Worthington are calling for answers -- and change. They say two forest fires that started near their home exactly four years apart were caused by what they say is ignorance and negligence by Hydro One.
92-year-old killed in crash in Georgian Bluffs
A Muskoka Lakes person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Georgian Bluffs.
Police investigate alleged shooting in Caledon
Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called to a house party on Castlederg Sideroad near Mt. Pleasant Road just before midnight on Sunday.
Man accused of stunt & impaired driving in Penetanguishene
A Penetanguishene man was busted for performing a stunt Thursday night.
OPP investigating early morning shooting in Township of Puslinch
At around 2:14 a.m. Monday, Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a weapons complaint after a shot was fired at a Wellington Road 36 address.
Region considers waste collection changes for businesses to combat pest problems
The Region of Waterloo is proposing switching to automated cart-based garbage collection in downtown cores in the tri-cities to help with pest control and litter.
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest announces 2024 parade Grand Marshal
This year’s Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest Thanksgiving Day Parade Grand Marshal is a well-known voice among the Toronto Raptors’ faithful.
$500,000 barn fire claims the lives of 9,000 turkeys
As many as 9,000 turkeys have died and damage is estimated at $500,000 after a large fire north of Aylmer. The blaze broke out around 9:30 p.m. on College Line, just west of Imperial Road (Hwy 73).
No injuries after capsized vessel reported in Lake Huron
OPP are reminding the public that, "the only life jacket that can save your life is the one you are wearing," after an incident involving a capsized vessel in Lake Huron.
Heritage fight over demolished barn reignites after stone wall council ordered to be saved—is destroyed
A Byron man who paid a fine for demolishing an historic barn without a permit told CTV News he now faces a $50,000 fine after being accused of removing a remnant foundation wall.