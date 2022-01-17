Oncoming snow storm may cause home care delays or cancellations: WRHA

WINNIPEG -

An oncoming snow storm expected to hit Winnipeg may cause delays or cancellations for some home care services.

As of Monday evening, Winnipeg along with parts of central and southern Manitoba, is under a snowfall warning. Environment Canada estimates 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected in the region Monday and into Tuesday.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority said some community care services—home care services in particular—may be impacted by the stormy weather.

"Weather-related service delays or cancellations are possible for clients, depending on the severity of the anticipated storm, and its impact on transportation and access to clients," the WRHA said in release, adding it will try to keep the schedules.

"However, some weather-related delays or cancellations may be inevitable."

Anyone who does have a visit cancelled or postponed will be contacted by phone, the WRHA said, adding depending on the nature of the service it may be delayed, rescheduled or cancelled.

Those who want to cancel their own visit can call their case coordinator, nurse or after-hours service line at 204-788-8331.

With the snowfall expected, the City of Winnipeg said its crews are standing by to sand and salt roadways. The city is reminding drivers to drive to the conditions and be careful when driving around heavy equipment.

The annual snow route parking ban is in effect, prohibiting parking on designated snow routes between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. Any vehicles parked on snow routes during these times may get a ticket or be towed.

More information about snow routes can be found online.