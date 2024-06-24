One dead after being hit by train during parade in Manitoba community

One person has died after being struck by a train in a Manitoba community as it was celebrating Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day.

Ivan Normandeau, Reeve of La Broquerie, confirmed the death happened Sunday afternoon just before 1 p.m. The community was wrapping up its annual Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day parade.

He said the incident was “very traumatic” for the community, noting a number of children witnessed it.

“We have brought support workers into the schools to help people who may have been affected by witnessing the incident,” Normandeau said.

RCMP confirmed on Monday a 78-year-old woman from Winnipeg was struck and killed by a train on Rue Principale. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is under investigation.

Normandeau added Southern Health-Sante Sud has mental health supports available by calling 1-888-310-4593 or 1-888-617-7715. He also thanked the community’s fire department for their response.

La Broquerie is located 68 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.