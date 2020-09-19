WINNIPEG -- One person is dead after a crash between a car and a train on Friday night.

According to RCMP, at 8:50 p.m., officers were called to a crash on Highway 34 near Road 66 N, located just north of Highway 1, approximately 42 kilometres west of Portage la Prairie.

RCMP believes the SUV was travelling southbound on Highway 34 when the vehicle drove through the crossing arm and struck the eastbound CN train.

The driver of the vehicle, who has yet to be identified, died at the scene.

RCMP said officers and a collision reconstructionist continue to assist CN Police Service and the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in the investigation.