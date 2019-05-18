Featured
One dead following crash at John Forsyth and Paddington
(Source: Dan Timmerman/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Saturday, May 18, 2019 5:53PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, May 18, 2019 8:56PM CST
A man is dead after a crash in the St. Vital area Saturday afternoon.
The rollover happened at John Forsyth Road near Paddington Road.
Police tape surrounded a vehicle that was flipped onto its side on the front lawn of a home.
An official with the Winnipeg Police Service told CTV News two people were in the vehicle when it crashed and that a man was killed.
The condition of the second person in the vehicle isn't known.
Police said an investigation by the traffic division is ongoing.