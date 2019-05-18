

CTV Winnipeg





A man is dead after a crash in the St. Vital area Saturday afternoon.

The rollover happened at John Forsyth Road near Paddington Road.

Police tape surrounded a vehicle that was flipped onto its side on the front lawn of a home.

An official with the Winnipeg Police Service told CTV News two people were in the vehicle when it crashed and that a man was killed.

The condition of the second person in the vehicle isn't known.

Police said an investigation by the traffic division is ongoing.