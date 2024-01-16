One dead, two hospitalized following Winnipeg house fire

One person has died following an early morning fire in the William Whyte neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, firefighters responded to a blaze in a multi-family home in the 300 block of College Avenue at 1:05 a.m.

Heavy smoke and flames could be found coming from the home. Firefighters went inside to attack the fire, having it under control at 2:08 a.m.

One person was found dead inside the home, while other residents self-evacuated before firefighters arrived. Two people were assessed by paramedics at the scene and sent to hospital in unstable condition.

Damage estimates are not available, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Evacuees were sheltered in a Winnipeg Transit bus and the city’s Emergency Social Services team was also called to help people find temporary accommodations.