WINNIPEG -- COVID-19 cases have spiked again in the province after Manitoba's top doctor announced one more death and 124 new cases.

On Tuesday following the Thanksgiving long weekend, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said the most recent death is a man in his 70s from the rural east district in the Southern Health region. Roussin said this was a previously announced case.

The number of deaths related to the disease is now at 35. Roussin said eight people have died of COVID-19 since Friday, Oct. 9.

"These tragedies underscore the need to protect those who are most vulnerable to this infection," he said. "The best way to protect them is to protect ourselves and limit the transmission of this virus in our communities."

The province now has 1,248 active cases. The five-day test positivity rate in Manitoba is now at 3.5 per cent.

The province said of the 124 new cases announced on Tuesday, 26 were identified Monday, 83 were identified Sunday and 15 were identified Saturday. The delay in reporting was due to a backlog in cases, Roussin said.

"Over the weekend, extra staff was brought in to address these delays and we are now caught up," he said.

The new cases include:

16 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

one case in the Northern health region;

three cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

nine cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

95 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

Of Manitoba's total active cases, 1,059 are in the Winnipeg region – which remains under COVID-19 restrictions.

The Downtown area of Winnipeg has the highest number of active cases, with 231 as of Tuesday. This is followed by the River East area which has 177 active cases, and the Fort Garry area which has 120 cases.

"Many of these cases are linked to close, prolonged contact with people who have tested positive with COVID-19. The widespread transmission makes it harder to target specific public health interventions," Roussin said.

He said it's been two weeks since the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region was placed under the COVID-19 restrictions, and one week since public health put restrictions on bars and restaurants in the area.

"We are going to continue to monitor the situation very closely, but we need to step up now with Manitobans," Roussin said, urging Manitobans to reduce their contacts with people outside their home.

He said the more contacts people have outside their home, the higher the risk is of transmitting COVID-19.

"We still see cases identified now that were out and had many contacts when they had symptoms – and it is entirely avoidable," Roussin said. "We just cannot succeed in this pandemic if people are out and about when they are symptomatic."

The Interlake-Eastern health region now has 101 active cases, followed by the Southern Health-Santé Sud with 49 active cases, Prairie Mountain Health with 21 active cases, and the Northern health region with 18 active cases.

As of Tuesday, 1,496 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Manitoba. There are 28 people in hospital and five people in intensive care.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was announced in Manitoba in March, the province has had a total of 2,779 cases.

This is a developing story. More to come.