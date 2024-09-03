One in critical condition following Tuesday morning fire

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition after an early morning fire at a Winnipeg home.

According to the city, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were called just after 3 a.m. Tuesday to the blaze at a home in the 500 block of Young Street.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing from the one-and-a-half storey structure when crews arrived.

While some residents had already evacuated, there were reports someone was still trapped inside.

Firefighters went inside and removed the person from the home

Paramedics assessed the person, who was then rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Meantime, crews worked to extinguish the flames using hose lines.

The fire was declared under control just after 3:30 a.m.

A social services team from the city was brought in to help displaced residents find temporary accommodations.

Damage estimates are not available, the city said, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.