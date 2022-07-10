One injured during morning fire in Renfrew Street apartment

One man was taken to hospital following a fire on Renfrew Street Sunday morning.

The city said the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a fire in the zero to 100 block of Renfrew Street at 10:05 a.m.

Smoke was coming from the two-storey apartment building and crews were able to get the fire under control by 10:51 a.m.

The city said everyone inside was able to get out of the building before crews arrived.

However, a bystander tried to search the building before firefighters arrived to see if anyone else was inside, but he got trapped in the process.

He was taken to hospital and is in stable condition.

The city said no other injuries were reported.

The fire was contained to one apartment suite but other parts of the building suffered water and smoke damage.

The city said investigators believe the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical malfunction.