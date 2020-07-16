WINNIPEG -- Public health officials have announced one new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

The newest case is a man in his 30s from the Southern Health Region. An investigation for this case is ongoing.

There have been 331 cases in Manitoba since early March.

There are currently six active cases. Roussin added that one case, a woman in her 20s in the Southern Health Region, is considered unknown acquisition, which Roussin said would be classified as community transmission.

He added one other case is being investigated. The other ones are related to travel or close contacts.

So far, 318 people have recovered from the virus. The death toll remains at seven.

On Wednesday, 734 tests were performed bringing the total in Manitoba to 73,042 since early February.

Manitoba previously went 13 days without any new cases of the COVID-19 virus, a streak that was broken on Tuesday when the province reported five new cases.

The province also announced that Manitoba Parks has reinstated the lifejacket loaner program at 11 provincial parks.

Cleaning will happen occasionally but it was determined that the risk of transmission is low and balanced against the risk of drowning.

People are still encouraged to bring their own lifejackets if they are a non-swimmer.

PREPARING FOR THE FALL

Roussin continued to remind people to follow social distancing guidelines and wash their hands frequently.

"We're not done with this virus, this virus is not done with us and so we need to continue the practices that got us here," said Roussin.

He also mentioned that as we get closer to the influenza season, businesses will need to prepare for illnesses in the fall.

"People need to start planning now for a lot of absenteeism this fall. When people with mild symptoms, we just can't have them at work, we can't have them at school."

PLANS TO REOPEN MORE

Roussin was asked when businesses like movie theatres will be allowed to reopen. He said talks are underway for when this might happen.

"We are working on such a plan now. We will probably have more information probably next week. We're going to try to do the same consultative process again. But I do foresee we will be able to open more things."