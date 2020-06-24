WINNIPEG -- Health officials have announced one new case of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

The announcement came in a media bulletin on Wednesday afternoon.

The newest case is a man in his 30s from the Winnipeg region. The province said an investigation into the case is ongoing and information is subject to change.

There have been 315 total cases announced in Manitoba since early March.

There are currently 15 active cases, and 293 people have recovered from the virus. The death toll remains at seven.

On Tuesday, there were 715 tests performed, bringing the total to 59,357 since early February.

Manitobans are also being reminded that next week is Canada Day and that people must continue to practice physical distancing and follow public health guidelines regarding gatherings.

The province said if people are feeling sick, they should stay home, and if they are travelling for Canada Day, they are being reminded to be careful and reduce stops while travelling.