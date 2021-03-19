WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials have announced one new death linked to COVID-19 on Friday.

The person was a man in his 30s from the Northern Health Region.

Officials also said Manitoba added 93 new cases. Two previously announced cases have been removed due to a data correction, meaning there have been 33,176 cases since March 2020.

The five-day test positivity rate is 4.7 per cent in Manitoba and 3.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

No new variants were identified on Friday, but the province said one previous case which was classified as the B.1.1.7 variant has now been changed to the B.1.351 variant.

This is a developing story. More details to come.