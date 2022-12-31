'One of the great theologians': Winnipeg Catholics mourn Benedict

Winnipeg's Catholic community is mourning the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

Benedict died on Dec. 31 at the age of 95. He was the first Pope to retire from the job in 600 years, ceding the position to Pope Francis in 2013. But his contributions to the church go way beyond his short time at the top, according to Richard Gagnon, Archbishop of Winnipeg.

"He was Pope for eight years, but he was an important member of the Vatican curia, heading the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith for many years before that," said Gagnon.

Gagnon said Benedict made a tremendous contribution to the church through his writings.

"He was one of the great theologians of the church," said Gagnon, "So he certainly spoke and wrote on many important topics on the faith."

Gagnon said one of the most important moments in Benedict's papacy with respect to Canada came in 2009, when he met with Phil Fontaine and an Indigenous delegation to discuss the abuse and trauma that took place at Canadian residential schools.

"The Pope listened to them, there was an interchange of dialogue," said Gagnon. "The Pope expressed his sorrow and regret over the actions of people in the residential school system, and the pain that Indigenous people had suffered."

However, Benedict did not offer an official apology for residential schools. That would come from Pope Francis in 2022.

Benedict was responsible for canonizing two Canadians, "Brother Andre" Bisette and North America's first Indigenous saint, St. Kateri Tekakwitha.

"Both of these individuals were canonized by Pope Benedict, and that has particular resonance for Canadian Catholics," said Gagnon.

Benedict's funeral is planned for Thursday, and will be presided over by the current Pope Francis. Gagnon said it will be the first time in history that has happened.

"Vatican protocols that deal with the death of popes, the funerals, all that sort of thing, they have to be a little bit revised because of this situation," said Gagnon.

He expects the funeral to be a somewhat simple affair. "There's only one Pope, so when a Pope dies in office it’s a different thing,” said Gagnon. "But he was Pope so therefore a funeral will be given with that in mind."