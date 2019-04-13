

CTV Winnipeg





A 41-year-old man from Treherne was killed in a single-vehicle rollover while driving on Highway 245 in the RM of Lorne Saturday morning.

RCMP say the collision happened around 4 a.m., when the vehicle was travelling east, went off the road and rolled over several times, just east of mile 43 West.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead on scene. Police say it does not appear as though he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to the RCMP the passenger, a 26-year-old man also from Treherne, was wearing a seatbelt and is now in hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP along with a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist continue to investigate.