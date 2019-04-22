

Renée Rodgers, CTV Winnipeg





One person is dead after a fire Monday morning in Norwood.

The City of Winnipeg said in a press release, crews responded at 11:23 a.m. to a house fire in the 100-block of Horace Street with reports of someone being trapped.

When they arrived, firefighters used a ladder to get inside the home where they found one person dead.

The other occupant of the home had gotten out on their own before crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The City said a preliminary investigation showed the fire was not considered suspicious.

No damage estimate was available Monday night.