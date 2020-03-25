WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to hospital and a handful of people were unable to return home after a fire in a Winnipeg apartment building Wednesday night.

A city spokesperson said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded at 6:31 p.m. to reports of a fire in the 0-100 block of Dalhousie Drive.

Crews found smoke coming from the building when they arrived and rescued two people from the building.

One was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Most of the damage was contained to the suite in which the fire started but smoke also damaged other parts of the building.

Most residents of the apartment were allowed to return, but according to the city spokesperson there was a small number of people who couldn’t go back due to “significant damages”.

They said the building’s management was coordinating other accommodations for those residents.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Wednesday night and no damage estimate was available.