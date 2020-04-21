WINNIPEG -- One person has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a multi-family complex on Buller Street.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the three-storey building in the first block of Buller Street at 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday.

When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke coming from one of the suites, and launched an offensive attack. The fire was under control less than 20 minutes later.

The city said the occupants of the suite self-evacuated before the fire crews arrived. Two neighbouring suits were evacuated as a precaution.

Paramedics took one person to hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

Preliminary observations suggest a dryer malfunction caused the fire.

"This incident serves as a good reminder to residents to never run their dryer while away from their home," the city said in a news release. "Damage from this fire was minimized because residents were home and able to call 911 before the fire extended beyond the interior of the dryer."

The city has some tips to reduce the risk of fire: