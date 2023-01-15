One person in hospital after train collision in Southdale

A collision in Southdale involving a train has sent one person to hospital and closed down several intersections in the area Sunday afternoon, snarling traffic for hours.

Winnipeg police say it happened around 2 p.m. at a railroad crossing on Beaverhill Boulevard near Abington Road. A police spokesperson tells CTV News there was a motor vehicle collision involving a train, and that Canadian Pacific Rail police had also been called in.

Beaverhill was completely closed to traffic as investigators got to work. The stopped train blocked several major intersections in the area, including Fermor Avenue at Archibald Street and Beaverhill at Willowlake Crescent. Police were on the scene directing traffic as needed.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said in an email to CTV News there was one person taken to hospital who did not need to be extricated from the vehicle. Winnipeg police have confirmed that a 38-year-old woman was rushed to hospital in unstable condition.

This is a developing story. CTV News Winnipeg will add more details as they become available.