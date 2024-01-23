One person in hospital, dog found deceased after house fire

One person is in critical condition after a house fire in the Earl Grey area.

Winnipeg fire crews were called to a blaze in the 800 block of Loretta Avenue at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the bungalow. The City of Winnipeg says crews then began fighting the flames from the outside.

Once they could safely enter the house, firefighters entered the smoke-filled home, finding one person inside. They were sent to hospital in critical condition.

The city says fire crews also found a deceased dog inside the house.

The Winnipeg Police Service says Major Crimes is investigating.