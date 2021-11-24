One person injured in Spence neighbourhood altercation
Police tape is strung from a police vehicle to an address in the 500 block of Maryland St. where Winnipeg police were investigating an assault Tuesday, November 23. (Image: CTV News Winnipeg)
Winnipeg -
Winnipeg police say an assault in the Spence neighbourhood Tuesday evening left one person injured.
Major Crimes is investigating the incident in which, according to a police spokesperson, several people in a house in the 500 block of Maryland St. became involved in an altercation.
Police say the incident left one person with minor injuries, which did not require transport to hospital.
Images taken at the scene Tuesday evening by CTV News showed police tape strung across a sidewalk to a home on the east side of Maryland Street, and several police vehicles parked nearby.
No one has been arrested in connection with the assault and the investigation continues.
- With files from CTV’s Jon Hendricks
