

CTV Winnipeg





A person has been killed in a fire on Manitoba Avenue.

Firefighters were called to a two and a half storey home in the 500 block of Manitoba Avenue just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Once on scene, they encountered heavy flames and smoke.

Crews began battling the blaze, and conducted a search of the home. Inside they discovered the body of an individual. Investigators have not released the age or gender of the victim. A cat was also found dead inside.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says two other occupants managed to get out of the house before Firefighters arrived. One was sent to hospital in stable condition.

The fire was declared under control at 11:17 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.