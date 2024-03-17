One person sent to hospital after two fires on Winnipeg’s Main Street

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were busy Saturday night, after battling two fires on Main Street just hours apart.

The first blaze broke out at the Sutherland Hotel around 7 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, they said the building’s sprinkler system was activated and had already put out most of the flames. The fire was declared under control at 7:27 p.m.

People inside the building were able to self-evacuate. One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

The city said most of the damage was contained to the suite where the fire started.

Less than five hours later, at 11:57 p.m., crews were called to a fire in a commercial building in the 1200 block of Main Street near Mountain Avenue.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. Firefighters launched a defensive attack from the outside and the blaze was brought under control at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

No one was in the building when crews got to the scene. The structure sustained water, smoke and fire damage.

Both fires remain under investigation.