One person taken to hospital after apartment fire

WINNIPEG -

Fire crews put out a blaze in an apartment building early Sunday morning.

According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, crews were called to a building on Rosseau Avenue West near Day Street around 1:24 a.m.

WFPS said crews found smoke coming from the building when they arrived.

An offensive attack was launched, with the fire being declared under control at 1:42 a.m.

WFPS said most residents were able to self-evacuate, and firefighters helped the remaining.

One person was assessed by on-scene paramedics and taken to hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

WFPS said most occupants were able to return to their suites once the fire was extinguished.

No damage estimates are available at this time, but the fire service said the blaze was contained to the suite of origin.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.