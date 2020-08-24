Advertisement
One person taken to hospital after truck flips over in River Heights area
The crash took place in the city's River Heights area. (Source: Gary Robson/CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- One person was brought to the hospital Monday morning after a truck flipped on its side in the city’s River Heights area.
The collision took place by Grant Avenue and Waverley Street around 4:30 a.m.
A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said one person was taken to hospital.
As of Monday morning around 8 a.m., police have closed westbound Grant Avenue.
Source: Gary Robson/CTV News
Images from the scene show a truck flipped on to its side, with police tape up in the area. A traffic light can also be seen knocked to the ground, and a hydro pole teetering at an angle.
Source: Gary Robson/CTV News
Winnipeg fire crews responded to the incident, along with police.
This is a developing story. More details to come.