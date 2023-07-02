'One small act of kindness': Warmer Hearts Winnipeg helps the city's homeless
Some warm-hearted Winnipeggers were out on Canada Day giving back to the community.
Warmer Hearts Winnipeg is a community group that has come together to help the city's unsheltered population.
Founder Marc Sweet said he created the group after a woman died after being found in a bus shelter at the corner of Goulet Street and Tache Avenue on the afternoon of Dec. 5.
Temperatures had dipped far below freezing the night before, with outreach workers finding the 27-year-old covered with several blankets.
"It was a tragic occurrence," said Sweet. "So we went out every weekend just to check up on people in the bus shelters, make sure they're okay, offer them hot soup."
The group was downtown Saturday, celebrating Canada Day by handing out water, sandwiches, snacks, and clothing to anyone in need. Sweet said their goal is to spread love and hope, while making Winnipeg a better place for everyone to live.
"There are so many people in our city who are struggling in many aspects, and we like to get out and help people," he said.
Sweet added the group's name is fitting, as it is very heartwarming to watch people help those less fortunate.
"One small act of kindness can make a world of difference," he said. "As Canadians, we look after each other. We love our country and we love the people that are in it, everybody. It doesn't matter what walk of like you're with."
More information about Warmer Hearts Winnipeg can be found online.
