One suspect arrested after overnight Langside incident

Winnipeg Police have a suspect in custody after an overnight incident in the city centre.

According to the public information office, police were called to the 300 block of Langside Street Saturday evening. A police presence was on the scene for several hours into the early morning.

Police have arrested one suspect, no charges have yet been laid.

The investigation is ongoing, though police have since cleared the scene.

No further details are expected at this time, however CTV News Winnipeg will update this story as more become available.