One Winnipeg Liquor Mart location to be open on Labour Day

At least one Liquor Mart will be open in Manitoba on the Labour Day holiday.

A sign outside the door of the Grant Park location says the store will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

Liquor Mart's Grant Park location will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. (CTV News Photo James Rinn)

The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU), which represents Liquor Mart employees, said there are a variety of opinions from employees about the decision.

“Naturally, our members have mixed feelings about stores being open on Labour Day,” said MGEU president Kyle Ross in a statement. “After all, Labour Day is traditionally a day where we pause to recognize and celebrate the contributions of working people.”

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries for comment and more details about what other locations may be open.

This story will be updated when more information is available.