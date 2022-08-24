One Winnipeg Liquor Mart location to be open on Labour Day

Liquor Mart's Grant Park location will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. (CTV News Photo James Rinn) Liquor Mart's Grant Park location will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5. (CTV News Photo James Rinn)

