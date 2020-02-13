WINNIPEG -- Ashern RCMP is investigating after a 21-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday.

Ashern and Lundar RCMP were called to Highway 6 at the intersection of Highway 68, just north of Eriksdale, Man., around 10:15 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle crash.

RCMP said it believes a car was going eastbound on Highway 68 and failed to stop at a stop sign. It went into the intersection and hit a northbound SUV.

There were five people inside the car and all were taken to hospital. The woman, from Dauphin, was pronounced dead in hospital.

There were two people in the SUV and both were taken to hospital as well.

RCMP along with a forensic collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.