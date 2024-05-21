Online threat made against Winnipeg school, police investigating

A Winnipeg school is working with Winnipeg police after a “threatening message” was posted online.

In a letter obtained by CTV News Winnipeg, the principal for Collège Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau told parents the message was directed at the school for Wednesday, May 22.

“In the interim, this message has been removed. We have contacted the Winnipeg Police Service and continue to take direction from them,” Principal Diana Zozman said in the letter.

When students show up to school on Wednesday, they will only be able to enter through the front doors. All other doors will remain locked the letter said.

“WPS officers will be present, along with additional school staff. The WPS will continue their assessment and provide further direction to us as we navigate this situation,” said Zozman.

Const. Dani McKinnon confirmed police are working with administration at the school. She added no other information is available to provide.

Collège Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau is part of the River East Transcona School Division.