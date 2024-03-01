WINNIPEG
    Online threat prompts class cancellation at Manitoba high school

    File image of Steinbach Regional Secondary School File image of Steinbach Regional Secondary School
    An online threat sent to a high school in southern Manitoba on Thursday has resulted in the school being closed Friday.

    In a letter posted on the Hanover School Division’s website, Superintendent Shelley Amos said the division became aware of an online threat toward Steinbach Regional Secondary School.

    “The threat was immediately reported to the RCMP, who opened an investigation and identified the source of the threat,” the letter reads.

    Classes on Friday were cancelled out of an abundance of caution according to Amos and the situation will be reassessed before classes on Monday.

    In an email to CTV News, RCMP said the threat was reported at 7:45 p.m. Thursday. A male student was posting threats on social media RCMP said and he was arrested.

    RCMP said no weapons were found when he was arrested. He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2 in Steinbach.

