WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • 'Only seemed right': Andrew Harris retiring as Winnipeg Blue Bomber

    Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris (33) evades a tackle from Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive end Ja'Gared Davis (56) during first half football action in the 108th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, December 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back Andrew Harris (33) evades a tackle from Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive end Ja'Gared Davis (56) during first half football action in the 108th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, December 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
    Hometown hero and four-time Grey Cup Champion Andrew Harris is retiring.

    On Friday, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced that Harris will be signing a one-day contract on April 27 to officially retire as a Blue Bomber.

    “When an athlete looks back at where he had the biggest impact, I think my impact was felt the most with the Bombers from when I started there to when I left,” Harris said in a bluebombers.com news release.

    “That’s when I had the most stats, the most impact on a community and fan base. And it’s my hometown. It was a dream come true to be a Bomber. With all those factors, retiring as Bomber only seemed right.”

    Harris began his CFL career in 2009 as a practice roster player for the B.C. Lions and finished after last season as a member of the Toronto Argonauts.

    He joined the Blue Bombers in 2016 and left after the 2021 season. During this time, he captured three rushing titles, Harris was named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian and was honoured as the Grey Cup MVP.

    - With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock.

