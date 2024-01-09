Onslaught of snow expected in Manitoba Tuesday night

Upwards of ten centimetres of snow could be on its way to areas of Manitoba Tuesday night.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued several snowfall warnings for parts of southwestern Manitoba including Dauphin, Minnedosa, Riding Mountain National Park and Swan River.

The warning notes snow that could be heavy at times is expected to start Tuesday night with the arrival of an Alberta clipper.

It’s likely to peter out Thursday morning.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the highlighted region(s) below. Details: https://t.co/jFJeUCfVx9 #mbstorm pic.twitter.com/MfSHYHExVW — CTV News Winnipeg (@ctvwinnipeg) January 9, 2024

The weather agency says most regions will see snow accumulations ranging between 10 and 15 centimetres.

The highest snowfall amounts are expected over higher terrain and along the Manitoba escarpment, where total accumulations may exceed 15 centimetres.

ECCC says folks should prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions with highways, roads, walkways and parking lot surfaces becoming difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.