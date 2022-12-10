Operation Red Nose sees fewer volunteers and calls for rides amid pandemic return

Operation Red Nose is back for the first time since 2019 but is facing a few hurdles this holiday season.

"It's wonderful to be back," said Sharra Hinton, Winnipeg coordinator of Operation Red Nose. "It's just a great feeling to feel normal again, for us to be out, for the volunteers to reconnect again."

The holiday ride-sharing service started back up on Nov. 25 and will run every weekend until New Year's Day.

Hinton said this year got off to a slower start than usual but is picking back up.

"Last weekend, it picked up a little more and last night, our teams were steady and busy the whole time during their shift," she said.

Hinton said Operation Red Nose usually drives home 1,200 people a season and expects to hit around 800 this year.

The biggest obstacle the organization has been facing since its return is finding volunteer drivers.

"It's been a bit of a challenge. We've had fewer volunteers come out, but at the same time, we've had fewer people looking for rides. It is kind of balancing out," said Hinton.

The service said its current wait time is only 20 to 30 minutes, but it can always use more drivers.

"The more drive teams we have out on the road, we're able to have more people in each corner of the city and reduce wait times for clients and, you know, get them home quicker," explained Hinton.

This year's Operation Red Nose comes as the Winnipeg Police Service sees a rise in traffic accidents, reporting five accidents by impaired drivers this year.

"Over the past year, we have seen a spike in fatal and serious collisions in which a number of them involved impaired driving or suspected impairment," read a statement from police.

"The Winnipeg police are encouraging motorists to always plan ahead of time on how they will get home if they intend to take part in the consumption of intoxicants of any sort."

The WPS said its holiday check stop program processed 77 impaired drivers in 2021 -- enforcement the police say they'll be doing again this year.

Just another reason to call a service like Operation Red Nose in a pinch.

"By the end of the night, they go, 'That was so much fun. I'm coming back,'" said Hinton.