Operation Red Nose sees fewer volunteers and calls for rides amid pandemic return

The biggest obstacle the organization has been facing since its return is finding volunteer drivers. (Source: Mason DePatie, CTV News) The biggest obstacle the organization has been facing since its return is finding volunteer drivers. (Source: Mason DePatie, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island