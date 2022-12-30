OPP find homemade explosive device during Kenora traffic stop

Police searched the vehicle and found weapons, drugs, a firearm, and a homemade explosive device. (Source: OPP) Police searched the vehicle and found weapons, drugs, a firearm, and a homemade explosive device. (Source: OPP)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island