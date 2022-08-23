Organization calling for more to be done about drug crisis following random violence in Point Douglas area

Residents in the Point Douglas area are on edge after a string of violence, from multiple assaults to a homicide investigation.

On Monday morning, there were three assaults in the span of an hour, with police saying they were all related. That same day, officers found a woman dead in her apartment. Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

Winnipeg police say a large portion of the crime can be attributed to drugs.

"With the exception of gun crimes, violent random crimes have anecdotally increased. We have spoken about the harsh reality that drives people with addictions and their need to fuel their plight," police said in a statement to CTV News Winnipeg.

Police went on to say that random violent crimes are often being committed by people in a drug psychosis, and property crime such as theft is often committed to support drug habits.

No suspects have been arrested in the latest incidents and that has area residents worried.

"It's very concerning because it concerns me and my safety and it concerns other family members that hang around this area," said Marissa Anderson.

"It's scary. It's very scary, you know, we don't want to come down to this neighbourhood anymore because, what if it happens to us?" said Patricia Lagmodiere.

Marion Willis, the founder and executive director of St. Boniface Street Links, said the outreach organization has seen an increase in addiction and its related issues.

"The drug epidemic of 2016, it's been building ever since. The impact of COVID overlapping has made everything just so much worse," said Willis.

She said all levels of government need to come together to work on a new strategy and re-examine the true face of homelessness.

"This is not going to be easy work. These are not going to be easy conversations to have, but we need to start having them."