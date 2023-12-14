'Our voices are being heard': RCMP and Indigenous communities working to address gender-based violence

The Manitoba RCMP is partnering with Indigenous governments and organizations to better address the violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

RCMP says the partnership began after the final report for the Calls for Justice was released in June 2019.

"The first and most important step forward was to stop and hear what was being said by Indigenous communities and leaders," said Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill, the commanding officer of the Manitoba RCMP.

The RCMP took the Calls for Justice and created 10 core components that the RCMP could work on to create change.

The core components are:

Investigations;

Prevention;

Education;

Indigenous Units & Policing;

Victim Services;

Recruiting & Retention;

Advisory Committee & Oversight;

Research & Reporting;

Communication; and

Reconciliation & Partnerships.

With these components in place, the RCMP is working on forming the Joint Action Circle (JAC). The JAC is a uniquely Manitoban initiative and the first-of-its kind in Canada.

The JAC will have representatives from the RCMP and Indigenous communities and will work to have detailed strategies and action plans to address violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

"Finally, our voices are being heard," said Cathy Merrick, the Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.

"We've always had to say that as Manitobans, we need to be treated the same as other Manitobans in this province. So today is a pivotal moment in the relationship between First Nations and the RCMP…We anticipate the opportunity to work towards a common goal of improving relations for a more equitable, mutual, respectful, and trusting relationship between the RCMP and First Nations in Manitoba."

Merrick thanked the RCMP for listening to the voices of Indigenous communities and starting a journey of healing for First Nations people.

"We are committed to listen, we are committed to change and to the continuation of our reconciliation journey. The Manitoba RCMP is grateful and offers the most sincere and heartfelt thanks for the willingness of Indigenous leadership to collaborate with us in this way," said Hill.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) Vice Chief David Monias said the partnership to deal with such a troubling issue is extremely welcome.

"Working together I am confident that we can establish new pathways to enhanced training and awareness, improved reporting and response mechanisms, and community-led initiatives,” Monias said in a news release.

The Southern Chiefs' Organization (SCO) said it is committed to ending gender-based violence.

"There is much need to support efforts the RCMP is making to implement the 231 Calls of Justice, which will help to end the violence against First Nation women, girls, two-spirit, and gender diverse people. I look forward to seeing the change that will result from the RCMP integrating the Calls for Justice into their protocols, procedures, practice, and daily work," said SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels.

The JAC is expected to have its first meeting in February 2024.