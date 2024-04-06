WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Outage in Transcona leaves thousands without power

    Manitoba Hydro
    Share

    Manitoba Hydro said it is responding to an outage in Winnipeg’s Transcona neighbourhood that has left nearly 3,000 customers without power.

    According to a Manitoba Hydro post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the cause of the outage is a tree in contact with power lines.

    As of 4 p.m. Saturday, it said crews are working on a fix to restore power to all affected customers within the hour.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News