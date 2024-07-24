Outreach program exec ticketed while helping evicted Winnipeggers

The founder of a Winnipeg outreach program was ticketed for trespassing while helping a group of evicted tenants.

Marion Willis, who runs St. Boniface Street Links, was fined $672 on Monday as she was helping evicted residents of 285 College Ave. return to the building.

She described the ticket as laughable and said there was no substance to it.

“There’s really no basis for this trespassing fine, whatsoever,” she said.

“I think that maybe the police officers that were there have some role in trying to keep everyone happy.”

Through her lawyer, Willis has since learned that the property owner has barred her organization from entering the building, as well as another apartment block on Furby Street.

She said this will make it difficult for clients in those buildings to access services from St. Boniface Street Links.

“Essentially what [the building owner’s] done is he’s taken services away from very high-risk, high-need people,” Willis said.

“That’s not good for the people that we serve. That’s not good for the people in the neighbourhoods. That’s not good for anybody.”

CTV News Winnipeg reported earlier this month that tenants of 285 College were locked out and evicted without any notice. The Manitoba government said the evictions were illegal and it is investigating.

The Winnipeg Police Service said it is aware of Willis’ ticket, but won’t comment any further.