Outreach worker concerned by high number of homicides in Winnipeg so far in 2022

Winnipeg police investigate a homicide on Edison Avenue on May 16, 2022. so far this year, police have reported 20 homicides, compared to seven at this time in 2021. (CTV News Photo Gary Robson) Winnipeg police investigate a homicide on Edison Avenue on May 16, 2022. so far this year, police have reported 20 homicides, compared to seven at this time in 2021. (CTV News Photo Gary Robson)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island